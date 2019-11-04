ECB denies report it is pressing Deutsche Bank's CEO to split role

FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank denied on Monday a report in the Financial Times that it is putting pressure on Deutsche Bank’s Christian Sewing to give up his dual role as chief executive and investment bank head.

“The story is incorrect,” an ECB spokeswoman said.

The FT had written that the ECB was concerned that Sewing’s twin responsibilities could undermine the group’s radical restructuring and posed a potential conflict of interest.