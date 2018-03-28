FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin declines to comment on reports Deutsche Bank seeking new CEO

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday declined to comment on reports that lender Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has begun searching for a new chief executive.

FILE PHOTO: A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

“Deutsche Bank is a private company. I’ll therefore refrain here from doing any speculation...,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a news conference.

    Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank’s chairman of the board, Paul Achleitner, is looking for a new CEO to replace John Cryan as investors grow frustrated with the slow turnaround of the loss-making German lender.

