April 8, 2018 / 7:24 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Deutsche Bank plans to continue a co-deputy structure under new CEO: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) plans to continue with its co-deputy structure under a new chief executive, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board is currently meeting to discuss promoting Christian Sewing to CEO, taking over from John Cryan, the source said.

    Garth Ritchie, the bank’s co-head of corporate and investment banking, is likely to be one of two co-deputy CEO’s under Sewing, the source said.

    Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Edward Taylor

