FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Christian Sewing has been named the new chief executive of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) with immediate effect, replacing John Cryan, the bank said on Sunday.

Christian Sewing, member of the board of Germany's Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The decision was taken by the bank’s board during a hastily arranged conference call and ends two weeks of intense speculation about the bank’s leadership.