DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) chief executive on Wednesday said he welcomed the German government’s support for the nation’s financial sector.

FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Germany's Deutsche Bank, speaks during the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Christian Sewing, the bank’s chief executive officer, said politicians from different parties in Germany had recently stressed the importance of big domestic banks with a presence abroad.

“We welcome this support,” he said at a conference.