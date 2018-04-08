FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank's Sewing to become new group CEO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) co-deputy chief executive Christian Sewing is to become the new CEO of Germany’s biggest bank, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Christian Sewing, member of the board of Germany's Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Sewing tops a list of candidates to be presented by Chairman Paul Achleitner and is the preferred option, the person said, adding fellow co-deputy CEO Marcus Schenck was close to leaving the bank.

    Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

    Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor and Tom Sims

