Deutsche Bank's Sewing to become new group CEO - source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) co-deputy chief executive Christian Sewing is to become the new CEO of Germany’s biggest bank, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Christian Sewing, member of the board of Germany's Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Sewing tops a list of candidates to be presented by Chairman Paul Achleitner and is the preferred option, the person said, adding fellow co-deputy CEO Marcus Schenck was close to leaving the bank.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.