FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) had sustainably cut costs in 2018, the lender’s finance chief said on Friday.

The days that Deutsche has missed its cost targets are a thing of the past, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said at a New Year’s reception.

“We have our costs under control,” he said.