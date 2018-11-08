CFTC charges former Deutsche Bank trader with fraudulently mismarking swaps

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed and settled charges against a former managing director for Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) for fraudulently mismarking swap valuations to conceal significant trading losses, the CFTC said on Thursday.

The commissioner’s order requires the trader to pay a $350,000 civil penalty and bars him from exchange trading and seeking registration with the CFTC, the commission said in a statement.