FILE PHOTO: Employees of Deutsche Bank gather ahead of the bank’s annual shareholder meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Monday that it would end business activities worldwide related to coal mining by 2025 at the latest.

The German lender also said that, effective immediately, it would not finance new projects in the Arctic or oil sand projects.