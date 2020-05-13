Deutsche Bank criticised in internal N.Y. Fed audit: German newspaper

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) regulators in the United States have criticised the German lender in an internal audit for weaknesses in fighting money laundering and in risk management, according to a German newspaper on Wednesday.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the bank has 90 days to respond to the audit, which was sent to Deutsche management at the end of March.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.