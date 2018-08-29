Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has no plans to give up its global presence, Chief Executive Christian Sewing told a banking conference on Wednesday.

Christian Sewing, new CEO of Germany's Deutsche Bank, addresses the audience during the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“Our global ambitions will not be up for debate under my leadership,” Sewing said, adding the raft of political crises around the world made it important that Deutsche Bank supported its customers in their global business.

“I am quite convinced that this global position is just as important for our economy today as it was after the fall of the (Berlin) Wall.”