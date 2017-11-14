FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank CEO meets with chief of big shareholder HNA: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
Philippines
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2017 / 2:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Bank CEO meets with chief of big shareholder HNA: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) chief executive officer John Cryan has met with the chief of its major shareholder China’s HNA, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan speaks during the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the meeting between Cryan and HNA CEO Adam Tan took place last week in Frankfurt. The paper reported last month that Cryan had resisted meeting HNA.

Deutsche Bank and a representative for HNA declined to comment.

Earlier this year, the German lender disclosed that the Chinese conglomerate had built up a stake of just under 10 percent.

Reporting by Andreas Framke and Tom Sims, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.