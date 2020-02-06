Business News
February 6, 2020 / 8:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Bank welcomes Capital Group with 3.1% stake

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Thursday that Capital Group now holds a 3.1% stake in the German bank, making the Los Angeles-based firm one of its largest shareholders.

“We are happy for any shareholders, especially those with the track record and credibility of Capital,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank’s largest shareholder remains the Qatari royal family, with a combined share of at least 6.1%, the bank’s website showed.

That is followed by BlackRock with 4.49%, and Hudson Executive Capital with 3.14%.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; editing by Thomas Seythal and Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below