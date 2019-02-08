Germany doesn't see need for decision on bank tie-up by end May: source

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government does not see the need for a decision on a possible merger between Germany’s two largest banks by the end of May, a government source said on Friday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, was distancing the government from a report earlier on Friday from WirtschaftsWoche.
The magazine reported that a decision on a tie-up between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank should be made before European Parliament elections at the end of May.
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment on the report.
