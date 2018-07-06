FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Germany denies Merkel discussed health of Deutsche with UBS boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government denied on Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel had asked a top banking executive about his views on troubled lender Deutsche Bank.

FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank headquarters are seen in Frankfurt, Germany October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Business weekly WirtschaftsWoche, citing regional government sources, also said Merkel had met Axel Weber, the former Bundesbank head who is now chairman of Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S, to sound out his views on Deutsche Bank.

“We were astonished to learn about the report about a supposed conversation between the chancellor and Mr. Weber,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference. “It is purely speculative and cannot be confirmed.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

