No one on Deutsche Bank board pushing for Commerzbank tie-up: union

Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of a trader at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - No one on the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is pushing for a near-term merger with rival Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), a Deutsche board member said.

“At the moment conditions are definitely not ripe,” said Frank Bsirske, a member of Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board member and chairman of Germany’s Verdi trade union.

“And for that reason it is currently not a topic either,” he told journalists in Berlin on Thursday evening.