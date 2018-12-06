Deutsche Bank not raising provisions tied to Danske, Panama: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen in front of one of the bank's office buildings in Frankfurt, Germany, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) will not raise provisions in connection with an investigation into separate money laundering investigations related to the Panama Papers and Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The German bank reached the decision because it was not aware of any wrongdoing on its part in either case, added the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.