Investigators search Deutsche Bank offices on money laundering allegations

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Deutsche Bank offices in London, Britain, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Roughly 170 criminal police officers, prosecutors and tax inspectors on Thursday searched six Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) offices in and around Frankfurt on money laundering allegations, the public prosecutor said in a statement.

The investigations are directed against two Deutsche Bank staff members who are alleged to have helped clients set up off-shore firms to launder money gained from criminal deeds, the prosecutor said.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.

Its shares lost 3 percent at 0923 GMT.