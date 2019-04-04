Deutsche Bank Australia names new global transaction banking chief

FILE PHOTO: The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank , is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Australian arm of Deutsche Bank AG on Thursday named Jennifer Scott-Gray as head of its global transaction banking segment.

Scott-Gray, who will be based in Sydney, is the former global head of trade finance sales at Westpac Institutional Bank, and has worked in treasury and trade services with Citibank.

She will join the German lender in May, and report to the CEO of Deutsche Bank Australia Anthony Miller and Singapore-based David Lynne, who is the chief of fixed income and currencies, APAC.