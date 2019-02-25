Deutsche Bank hires BoA's Innocentin for financial sponsors group

FILE PHOTO: The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank , is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Bank of America Corp’s Robert Innocentin as a managing director within its financial sponsors group, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Innocentin will join Deutsche Bank in May after four years as a managing director at Bank of America and will be based in San Francisco, according to the memo.

“Robert has a deep set of relationships with some of the country’s leading west coast private equity firms,” Deutsche Bank’s Kent Penwell, Noel Volpe and Michael Walsh wrote in the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokesman.

A Bank of America spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.