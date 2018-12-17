Qatar Financial Center denies Handelsblatt report on Deutsche Bank investment

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

DOHA (Reuters) - The Qatar Financial Center released a statement on Monday distancing itself from a newspaper report which said it planned to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday that Qatar is considering increasing its stake in Deutsche Bank from a current 6.1 percent holding.

The state-owned center’s chief executive, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, reiterated at an event last week that Qatar plans to invest 10 billion euros in Germany over the next decade.

“This comes in view of Qatar’s overall commitment to the German market and not as part of an investment into any specific German institution,” the center said in a statement on Monday.

It said Al-Jaida had said “It’s not all small and medium enterprises, the first amount which I am familiar with is going to a huge German financial institution,” noting this “does not reference any specific German entity”.

The Qatar Investment Authority did not respond to a Reuters request for immediate comment.

