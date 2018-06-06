FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank targets reducing group headcount to below 93,000 this year: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is targeting reducing global headcount to below 93,000 by year-end and achieve a return on tangible equity of more than 4 percent next year, the lender said in slides prepared for a conference.

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted next to the Deutsche Bank's logo prior to the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

“Our lack of profitability is still holding us back,” Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said at the conference on Wednesday.

    Last month, Deutsche Bank announced its headcount would fall to well below 90,000 from 97,000, with a 25 percent cut in equities sales and trading jobs, which are mainly in New York and London and where it has been losing ground to U.S. rivals.

    By 2021, the bank is targeting returns of around 10 percent.

    Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
