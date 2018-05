(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) said on Friday it will move its New York headquarters from Wall Street to a location midtown.

A man walks past the Deutsche Bank offices during a snow storm in Manhattan's financial district in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The bank will shift to 1 Columbus Circle from 60 Wall Street, according to an internal memo to employees.

The new location will consolidate its New York presence and would reduce its commercial presence in the city by 30 percent, the bank said.