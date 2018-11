FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen in front of one of the bank's office buildings in Frankfurt, Germany, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) head of the Americas, Tom Patrick, is likely to leave the bank, possibly by the end of the year, said two people with knowledge of the matter on Wednesday.

The change comes as Germany’s largest lender restructures its U.S. business and struggles with regulators.

A spokeswoman for Patrick couldn’t immediately be reached to comment outside of business hours.