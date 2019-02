Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s profit in 2019 will be greater than in 2018, the bank’s chief told Reuters TV on Friday.

“I am very optimistic that we will also be more profitable in 2019, and that we will be even more profitable” than in 2018, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said.