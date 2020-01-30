Turnaround costs push Deutsche Bank to bigger than expected loss

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) plunged to a bigger than expected loss of 5.7 billion euros ($6.3 billion) last year, its fifth in a row, as the cost of its latest turnaround attempt hit earnings.

Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, speaks during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Misconduct scandals, a failed attempt to take on Wall Street heavyweights and, more recently, an aborted merger with Commerzbank mean Germany’s biggest bank is still in recovery mode more than a decade on from the global financial crisis.

The latest attempt, under CEO Christian Sewing, is a 7.4-billion euro drive to cut 18,000 jobs, shrink its investment bank and focus on corporate as well as private banking.

But its efforts are being hindered by a faltering global economy and ultra-low euro zone interest rates.

“Our new strategy is gaining traction,” Sewing said on Thursday, saying revenues had stabilized in the second half of 2019 and the huge net loss was entirely down to revamp costs.

But the 1.6 billion euros loss in the fourth quarter was larger than analysts’ mean forecast of 1 billion, leading the full-year result to miss expectations of a 5 billion euros loss.

Deutsche Bank shares fell almost 3% in early trade, although by 0815 GMT had recovered to trade down just 0.2%.

The results conclude a turbulent decade for the bank, including a cumulative loss of 15 billion euros over the last five years and an 82% plunge in the shares over the decade.

In contrast, U.S. rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted its biggest-ever profit last year as its bond trading business bounced back in the last quarter of the year.

(GRAPHIC: Deutsche Bank shares vs European and U.S. bank indexes - here)

For analysts and investors, Deutsche’s ability to generate revenue has been a major concern. The bank has repeatedly trimmed its forecasts.

Revenue fell 4% in the fourth quarter to 5.3 billion euros and was down 8% for the year to 23.2 billion euros.

The quarterly figure included a 5% drop in corporate banking and a 4% decline at the private bank. The investment bank’s cash-cow bond trading arm saw a 31% jump, a big improvement on recent quarterly falls, but less than gains at some U.S. banks.

“For us Deutsche Bank remains a ‘show me’ stock on revenues and we need evidence in future quarters to give credit on revenue turnaround,” JP Morgan Cazenove analysts said in a note.

Deutsche is aiming for annual revenue of 24.5 billion euros by 2022.

“We’re pleased with the momentum we’ve seen across the board in fixed income,” Ram Nayak, Deutsche Bank’s head of fixed income, told Reuters.

“We’ve seen a nice uptick in our client volumes and a stabilization of the franchise,” he said.

Deutsche said its cost cutting plans, another key focus for investors, were on track, with global employee numbers down by more than 4,100 last year to 87,597 full-time equivalents.

The bank said on Wednesday it would halve 2019 bonuses for individual board members, and told staff this week it would delay salary raises by a few months.

Now in its 150th year, Deutsche is considered one of the global financial system’s most important banks, but has been hit by a string of misconduct scandals.

Seeking to repair relations with Berlin and the general public, it last week appointed to its supervisory board former German government minister Sigmar Gabriel, who once criticized the bank for a business model built on speculation.