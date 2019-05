FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Deutsche Bank set a new low on Monday, just days before investors gather for their annual general meeting.

The price dipped to 6.673 euros ($7.45) midday in Frankfurt, down 2.4% from Friday. The previous low of 6.678 was set on Dec. 27.

Shares are down 36% since investors met for last year’s annual general meeting.