July 9, 2019 / 11:54 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank CEO to invest 25% of fixed salary in bank's shares: source

FILE PHOTO: CEO Christian Sewing delivers a speech during the annual shareholder meeting of Germany’s largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is planning to invest a quarter of his fixed salary in the bank’s shares, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Sewing announced plans to invest a “substantial amount” in the bank on Monday but the exact amount had been unclear.

Sewing, unveiling a broad restructuring of the bank and on an investor roadshow this week, said he wanted to put his money where his mouth was.

