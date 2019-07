FILE PHOTO: CEO Christian Sewing delivers a speech during the annual shareholder meeting of Germany’s largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank chief executive officer said on Monday that he plans to invest a “substantial amount” of his fixed salary in the lender.

CEO Christian Sewing announced the commitment to analysts when explaining the lender’s restructuring. Shares were down about 5% as he spoke and hit a record low last month.

He said that he would be “putting his money where his mouth is” and that details would be announced soon.