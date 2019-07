A man walks into a Deutsche Bank office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) aims to break even or turn a profit in 2020 but there is “significant uncertainty in that forecast”, the bank’s finance chief said on Monday.

The bank had already said that it expects to post a loss this year as a result of its restructuring program announced on Sunday.