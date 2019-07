FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) investment banking chief Garth Ritchie is stepping down, the bank said on Friday.

The move, long speculated, comes as Deutsche prepares a broad multi-billion dollar overhaul that will see big cuts to the investment banking division.