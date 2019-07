The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump in a tweet on Thursday said Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), which he has done business with, was being “badly written about and maligned.”

Congressional Democrats are investigating the president’s ties with the German bank and are pursuing his financial records as well as those of his family members and the Trump Organization.