FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) named Stefan Bender as the head of its corporate bank in Germany on Friday, as Deutsche pulls back from investment banking and focuses on its corporate division.

Bender, a 22-year Deutsche veteran, most recently was head of commercial clients in Germany for the private and commercial banking division.