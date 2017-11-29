FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank investment bank overhaul to take another 2-3 years: executive
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 8:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank investment bank overhaul to take another 2-3 years: executive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The restructuring of Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) investment bank will take another two to three years, the business’s co-chief Garth Ritchie told Handelsblatt daily.

The Deutsche Bank app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

“With a little support from the markets it will be more like two years, but if markets remain as sluggish as they are, we might be talking about three years,” the paper quoted him as saying in a joint interview with co-head Marcus Schenck on Wednesday.

Germany’s largest lender has been trying to regain its footing after a series of scandals, lawsuits and bets that went wrong pushed it to the brink of collapse last year.

The group said earlier this year it would combine its markets, corporate finance and global transaction banking divisions into a single corporate and investment bank (CIB) as part of a broader restructuring.

Schenck told Handelsblatt that he had not heard from any shareholder who had fundamental doubts about the lender’s strategy.

“Our job is not to maximize earnings for one or two quarters. If that’s what we wanted we would just need to throw a few switches and we could report higher profits,” Schenck said.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.