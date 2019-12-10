Business News
December 10, 2019 / 8:02 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank says hitting profitability target has become more ambitious

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Tuesday that reaching its 2022 return on equity target of 8% has become more ambitious due to headwinds such as low interest rates in the euro area.

For its core bank, which excludes its internal bad bank, Deutsche Bank set a post-tax return on tangible equity target of above 9% in 2022.

It said that it expected low interest rates to primarily impact the Private Bank and Corporate Bank division in the mid-term, although revenue growth from the investment bank should partially offset this.

In a statement ahead of an investor day, the bank also said that asset reduction in the capital release unit was running ahead of plan.

Reporting By Arno Schuetze; editing by John O'Donnell

