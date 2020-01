FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has named a prominent former German government minister, Sigmar Gabriel, to its supervisory board, the lender announced here on Friday.

The appointment comes as Deutsche Bank tries to repair its relations with Berlin after years of controversy.

Gabriel has served as foreign minister, economy minister and environment minister.