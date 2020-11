FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank forecasts trade financing will rebound to pre-COVID levels by the middle of next year, an executive said on Friday.

“Since the news that a COVID-19 vaccine might be broadly available in the New Year, our global trade finance outlook has improved,” said Daniel Schmand, Deutsche Bank’s Head of Trade Finance and Lending.