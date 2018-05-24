FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank mistakenly transferred $24 billion in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) erroneously transferred 21 billion euros ($24.62 billion) to Macquarie (MQG.AX) in 2014, a spokesman said on Thursday, the latest such error to come to light.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank is photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The transfer was a human error and not related to faulty technology, said a person familiar with the matter. It was corrected within a few hours and didn’t result in any financial damages.

    Bloomberg News first reported the mistake.

    In March, Deutsche Bank transferred 28 billion euros ($33 billion) instead of 28 billion yen ($257 million) to its own account at the derivative exchange Eurex.

    Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

