FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has withdrawn from the bidding process for Wirecard Bank (WDIG.DE) amid concerns over valuaton, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank and a spokesman for Michael Jaffe, Wirecard’s insolvency administrator, declined to comment.