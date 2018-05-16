Deutsche Boerse CEO is on the lookout for acquisitions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The new chief executive officer of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is on the lookout for acquisitions as one of the pillars of the German stock exchange operator’s growth strategy.

FILE PHOTO: Theodor Weimer, new CEO of German stock exchange Deutsche Boerse AG, informs the media about the planned renovations at the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Theodor Weimer, CEO since the start of the year, told shareholders on Wednesday that acquisitions were “part of our strategy, in particular where it would complement our business”.

Acquisition priorities include fixed-income securities, energy products, currencies, services for investment funds, data and indices, he said.

But Weimer also ruled out some mega deals, a year after Deutsche Boerse failed to merge with London Stock Exchange (LSE.L).

“Transformational transactions, whereby we thereafter no longer hold majority, or our headquarters is no longer in Hesse, are not an option for us,” he said.