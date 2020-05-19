Deutsche Boerse chief says plans to fulfil his term as CEO

FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Boerse CEO Theodor Weimer delivers a speech during a financial conference at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Tuesday that he planned to complete his term through the end of 2024 at the helm of the stock exchange operator.

The statement sought to assure investors that he would not jump ship to chair Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) when that post opens in 2022.

Weimer, who has been nominated to join Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board as a regular member, has been seen as a successor to take the helm of the bank’s board when Chairman Paul Achleitner retires in 2022, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Weimer, speaking to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting, said that he would not be available to chair other companies as long as he is in charge at Deutsche Boerse.

“You can assume that I am currently planning to fulfil my contract until the end,” he said.