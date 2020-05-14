Deutsche Boerse says acquisitions to play major role in strategy

FILE PHOTO: The German share prize index (DAX) board is seen at the end of a trading day at the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Acquisitions will play a “major role” in Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) strategy update later this year, the chief of the stock exchange said.

Theodor Weimer, in a speech to be delivered to shareholders at its annual shareholder meeting, said the exchange operator would be presenting the strategy in the fourth quarter when the fog of the crisis has cleared up.

“For today just this much: acquisitions will be playing a major role there,” he said.