Deutsche Boerse board to consider Kengeter's fate on Thursday: source
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
#Business News
October 24, 2017 / 12:51 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Deutsche Boerse board to consider Kengeter's fate on Thursday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) supervisory board will meet on Thursday to consider the fate of Carsten Kengeter, a source said on Tuesday, after the embattled CEO suffered a court setback in an insider trading investigation.

FILE PHOTO: Carsten Kengeter, CEO of Deutsche Boerse, attends the initial public offering of Scale at the Frankfurt stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

A court blocked a settlement deal that would have ended the probe, leading supervisory board chairman Joachim Faber to break off a trip to China and return early to Germany’s financial capital, added the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Deutsche Boerse is due to report quarterly results on the same day.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by David Evans

