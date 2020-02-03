Deutsche Boerse to present 3-year strategy to investors in May

FILE PHOTO - Deutsche Boerse CEO Theodor Weimer delivers a speech during a financial conference at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) will present its strategy for the next three years when it briefs investors in May, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

Theodor Weimer, chief executive officer of the German stock exchange operator, said it was important that Deutsche Boerse follow its own path at a time that competitors are looking for acquisitions and tie-ups.

“We will present how this path will look when we hold our capital markets day for investors on May 28,” he said at a reception.