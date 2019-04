FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the supervisory board of Deutsche Boerse AG Joachim Faber delivers a speech at the New Year reception of the German stock market in Eschborn near Frankfurt, Germany January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Joachim Faber, the chairman of the supervisory board at Deutsche Boerse, will step down after the annual general meeting in 2020, the stock exchange operator announced on Monday.

Details on succession will be announced “in due course”, Deutsche Boerse added.

Faber had signaled last year that he would not insist on serving another full three-year term amid criticism that he was partly to blame for management missteps.