FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 19, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Deutsche Boerse to include tech stocks in MDAX and SDAX in index shakeup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse, the German stock exchange operator, is planning a major shakeup of the composition of three key indexes later this year that affects technology stocks.

FILE PHOTO: The German share prize index (DAX) board and the trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange (Boerse Frankfurt) are photographed with a circular fisheye lens during afternoon trading session in Frankfurt, Germany, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Technology shares will now be included in the midcap index MDAX and the smallcap index SDAX, Deutsche Boerse said. Previously, medium and small technology stocks were only included in the TecDAX index.

Also, bluechip technology stocks in the benchmark DAX index will also be included in the TecDAX index.

The change, which was announced late on Friday and is effective Sept. 24, also increases the number of companies in the MDAX to 60 from 50 and in the SDAX to 70 from 50.

Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.