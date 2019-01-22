Deutsche Boerse sees adjusted net profit growth of around 17 percent in 2018

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, saying it expected its adjusted net profit in 2018 to increase by around 17 percent.

Deutsche Boerse said its previous guidance had been for an increase of adjusted net profit by more than 10 percent.

Increased volatility in markets - which helps generate revenue - helped lift earnings in the third quarter and is likely to have also boosted earnings in the fourth quarter.

The increase in profit guidance marks a success for Theodor Weimer, who took over as CEO a year ago. He had been seeking to open a new chapter after Deutsche Boerse in 2017 became entangled in an insider trading scandal, failed in a merger with its London counterpart and issued a profit warning.

“Deutsche Boerse AG announces, after consolidating the preliminary results for the financial year 2018 for the first time, that the guidance for the growth of the adjusted net profit for 2018 will be exceeded significantly,” it said.

The stock exchange operator is scheduled to announce full year results on Feb. 14.