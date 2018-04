FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) on Wednesday announced a framework for its strategy under its new chief executive that focuses on making the German company the leading European provider of capital markets infrastructure, with global ambitions.

FILE PHOTO: The German share prize index (DAX) board and the trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange (Boerse Frankfurt) are photographed with a circular fisheye lens during afternoon trading session in Frankfurt, Germany, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The announcement came after a meeting of the supervisory board and ahead of expected announcements on first quarter earnings and a management board reshuffle.