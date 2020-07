FILE PHOTO: The German share prize index (DAX) board is seen at the end of a trading day at the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) on Wednesday said it posted a 4% fall in second quarter net profit, coming in below expectations, but left its guidance for the year unchanged.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 256.7 million euros ($302.26 million), down from 266.9 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected an increase in profit.