Martin Jetter set to become Deutsche Boerse's chair: Manager Magazin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Martin Jetter is set to replace Joachim Faber when he steps down as chairman of Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) supervisory board at next year’s annual general meeting, Germany’s Manager Magazin cited sources at the stock exchange operator as saying.

The report - published on the magazine’s website on Thursday - comes after Faber signalled last year that he would not insist on serving another full three-year term amid criticism that he was partly to blame for management missteps.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.